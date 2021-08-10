Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGPHF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Partners Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Partners Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,589.92.

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,798.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,593.03. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $899.20 and a 52-week high of $1,798.65.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

