Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.40.

TSE PKI opened at C$39.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.71. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$32.18 and a 52 week high of C$45.10.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

