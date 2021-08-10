Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Shares of PH stock opened at $297.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.25. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,615,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.