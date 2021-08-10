Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,109. The firm has a market cap of $258.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

