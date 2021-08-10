Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 620,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,831,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.