Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $127,000 Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

PRDO stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $804.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.