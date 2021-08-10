Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 11,264 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 523,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 706,434 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOI. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $359.54 million, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.