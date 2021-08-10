Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roth CH Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCC opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

In other Roth CH Acquisition II news, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 5,021 shares of Roth CH Acquisition II stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,055.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Roth CH Acquisition II Profile

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.