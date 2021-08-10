Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $84,000 in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TKC opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on TKC. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

