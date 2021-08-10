Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $114,000 in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BW stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.52 million, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.76.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

