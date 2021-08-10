Paloma Partners Management Co Has $100,000 Stock Position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,711 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth about $24,466,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 174,049 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37. Micro Focus International plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

