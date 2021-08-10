Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,417 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kaixin Auto were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KXIN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaixin Auto by 569.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KXIN opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19. Kaixin Auto Holdings has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $13.40.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

