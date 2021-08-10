Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 27,923 Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

USAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Americas Silver from C$2.70 to C$2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Americas Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $176.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 369.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

