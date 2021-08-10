Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OXBDF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

