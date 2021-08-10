Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.54

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outokumpu Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

