Oscar Health (OSCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Oscar Health to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oscar Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31. Oscar Health has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oscar Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.