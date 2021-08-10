Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OLA. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE OLA opened at C$4.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.00. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

