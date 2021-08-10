O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 3.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $28,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,061,049. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

ORLY stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $601.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

