Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 970 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after acquiring an additional 609,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

NYSE AVTR opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 967,622 shares of company stock worth $31,673,581. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

