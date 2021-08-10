Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,936.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $141.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $85.47 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 2.58.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

