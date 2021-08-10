Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,498.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

