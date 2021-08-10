Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Olin by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Olin by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Olin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,850 shares of company stock worth $5,772,504. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.01. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.