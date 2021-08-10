Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterDigital in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $73.41 on Monday. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $722,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 40.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.