Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNGO. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 3,391,576 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 1,059,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 731,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

