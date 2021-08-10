Oppenheimer Boosts The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $95.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upgraded The Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.32. 8,591,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,673,448. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.37. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

