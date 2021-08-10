Oppenheimer Boosts The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $95.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.
TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upgraded The Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.32. 8,591,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,673,448. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.37. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28.
In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
