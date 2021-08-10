Open Text (OTEX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) recently:

8/6/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Open Text was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 45,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Open Text by 198.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 63.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

