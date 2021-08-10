Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $398.34 million, a P/E ratio of -156.09 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $98,365.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.