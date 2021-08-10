Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,128 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,498. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 624,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,578,000 after buying an additional 155,932 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

