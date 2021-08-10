Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Cut to C$103.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$118.00 target price on Onex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Onex alerts:

TSE:ONEX opened at C$91.29 on Friday. Onex has a 1 year low of C$56.12 and a 1 year high of C$96.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.27.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.