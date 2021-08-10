One Stop Systems (OSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. One Stop Systems has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSS stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $117.35 million, a P/E ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

