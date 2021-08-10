One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Aegis

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its target price boosted by Aegis from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OLP opened at $30.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $633.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.43. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

