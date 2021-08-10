Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OMER traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95. Omeros has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

OMER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. WBB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

