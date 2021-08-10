Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. On average, analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

