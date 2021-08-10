Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Ocwen Financial worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Ocwen Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $247.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 14.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33.

Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

