Ocugen’s (OCGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

OCGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.38.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 4.42.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,220 shares of company stock worth $2,003,372. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

