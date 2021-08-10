ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 31.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ObsEva were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBSV stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $157.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.75. ObsEva SA has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Analysts predict that ObsEva SA will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OBSV shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

