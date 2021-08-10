Observer (OBSR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $913,777.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Observer has a market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $913,777.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.22 or 0.00852835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00107436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

