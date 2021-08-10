Oblong (OBLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oblong had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 70.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. On average, analysts expect Oblong to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OBLG opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13. Oblong has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $69.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OBLG. Zacks Investment Research cut Oblong from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Dawson James began coverage on Oblong in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

