NXT Energy Solutions (SFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

TSE:SFD opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

