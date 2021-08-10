Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NXP opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

