Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NYSE:JPS opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
