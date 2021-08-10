Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:JPS opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

