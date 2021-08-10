Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years.

NYSE NNY opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

