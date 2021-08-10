Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE:NEV opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.