Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NEV opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

