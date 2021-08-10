Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.