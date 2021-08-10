Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

