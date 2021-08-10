Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $566.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

