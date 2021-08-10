Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOR opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $517.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

