Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of VSE worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $585.40 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

