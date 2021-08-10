Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,746 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.26. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.