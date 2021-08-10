Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.