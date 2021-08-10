Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $17.48.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.