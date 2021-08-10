Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

